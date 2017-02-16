Festival’s iconic ice castle under construction

Volunteers gave up their Saturday to help build the Fort Winter Festival’s most iconic, frosty monument — the ice castle. Rebecca Hill, a town councillor and organizer of the three-day festival March 3 to 5, said with the help of the Fort Qu’Appelle Volunteer Fire Department and others, they were able to complete about 80 per cent of the castle and hope to finish the work Feb. 18. However, this week has seen days of unseasonably warm temperatures as high as eight degrees Celsius. “The warm temperatures are a bit of a concern but we're building the castle a bit…