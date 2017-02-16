Knox vs. Foxes in playoffs

The Fort Knox are in a position where they can’t move up or down in the standings and after a couple of losses, fans are probably hoping that they’re saving their best for the Prairie Junior Hockey League playoffs.

Fort Knox 2 at Southern Rebels 5 (Feb. 11)

The teams scored in bunches in this matchup, with the Rebels notching the first two, the Knox replying with two of their own and Assiniboia firing the next three markers to salt it away.

Logan Leslie and Brandt Hudson took care of the Knox’ scoring as Adam Toor, Andrew Hulbert and Levi Morin recorded helpers.

The game was all-square at 2-2 after the first period with the Rebels ahead 4-2 heading to the third frame.

The Rebels outshot the Knox 38-33 with Shane Blomquist suffering the loss in the Fort Qu’Appelle cage.

The Rebels were assessed nine of the 16 minor penalties called as the Knox got the gate for a misconduct and a major.

Southern Rebels 7 at Fort Knox 0 (Feb. 7)

Nolan Berner stopped all 37 shots he faced in the Rebels’ cage while Clarke Flegel had to play the same amount of shots but allowed seven goals as Assiniboia dumped the Knox on home ice.

The Rebels enjoyed period leads of 2-0 and 5-0 in the whitewashing.

The Knox got the gate for 11 of the contest’s 17 minor infractions and were also on the hook for a misconduct.

The Knox plays a home and home series with the Regina Silver Foxes on the weekend. On Feb. 17 the Foxes visit Fort Qu’Appelle for an 8 p.m. contest and on Feb. 18 the teams will line up for a 7:30 p.m. tilt in Regina.