Ski hill open Family Day

Mission Ridge will be open on Family Day, Monday, Feb. 20. Come out and enjoy a day of outdoor activity on the runs either skiing or snowboarding. Lessons and rental packages are available for all ages and levels of experience.

There is a special Lil’ Tots Beginner Package for children aged six and under that includes a one-hour private lesson, equipment, and a lift ticket for the beginner area with both magic carpet lifts.

Mission Ridge will be open for night skiing and boarding on Thursday and Friday evening with lifts running until 9 p.m. Thursday evening is Downhill Divas night, a women’s only program to get out on the hill with an experienced instructor in a supportive environment. Friday evening is Party Night. The lifts are in operation from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on most other days.

See you on the slopes.