St. Andrew’s welcomes new minister

It is with joy we welcome Jo Mader to the ministry team of St. Andrew’s United Church. She brings her joy of life, her lifetime of Christian experience and expertise in leading and challenging us by bringing the gospel into 2017, always mindful of the presence of the Holy Spirit. Many will know Jo, Ken and their family Bradley, Llyle and Kimber were members of St. Andrew’s in the 1970s and ’80s and the boys attended school in Fort Qu’Appelle. Mader retired from full-time ministry at Lakeview United Church in Regina and will serve this community as part time. She…