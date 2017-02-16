Storyteller shares the gift of laughter with school kids

To mark Aboriginal Storytelling Month in Saskatchewan, the Fort Qu’Appelle Elementary Community School invited Chad Solomon to tell the children an interactive story. Solomon is from Ontario and tells stories based on his series of books, Rabbit and Bear Paws, which is also the name of his website. Solomon, who is Anishinaabe, passes on cultural teachings through his published stories and in person with the use of his puppets who are based on his literary characters. “My grandfather was a traditional healer,” Solomon told students and staff on Feb. 13. “I learned from him, that laughter is the best medicine.”…