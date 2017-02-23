Author presents to kids, reflects on Sixties Scoop victims

Children listened eagerly to indigenous artist Carol Daniels as she sang, played hand drums and told stories. Daniels has been touring schools in the province as part of Aboriginal Storytelling Month in Saskatchewan. “We do this in February because February is usually the coldest month. It’s windy and sometimes as cold as -40 and you just can’t go outside,” Daniels told the kindergarten, grades 1,2, and 3 students at Fort Qu’Appelle Elementary Community School on Feb. 17. “When we stay indoors it’s nice to spend time together talking, telling stories, singing, or maybe exchanging recipes or learning different skills like…