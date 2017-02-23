Calling Lakes Interfaith Forum examines history of early black settlers

Submitted by Lynn Minja The Calling Lakes Interfaith Forum (CLIFF) celebrated Black History Month Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at the Fort Qu’Appelle Seniors’ Centre by examining the history of some of Saskatchewan’s earliest Black settlers. Carol LaFayette-Boyd, supported by her sisters, Vera LaFayette and Isobel Bucknell, all members of the Saskatchewan African Canadian Heritage Museum organization (SACHM), and all descendants of some of the earliest settlers, led the discussion. LaFayette-Boyd noted that people of African ancestry have lived in Saskatchewan since the late 1800s. She identified Dr. Alfred Schmitz Shadd as one of the first, if not the first,…