Derby aims to put the fun in fishing

Despite spring-like temperatures there were dozens of people ice fishing on Mission Lake on Feb. 18.

Organizer Charlie Downs said although there were puddles and temperatures close to 10 degrees Celsius, the ice was at least 30 inches thick and perfectly safe.

“It’s a little wet but we have a nice turnout,” he said.

Approximately 200 people were fishing on Feb. 18 in the fourth annual derby hosted by the Prairie Arctic Regional Council Carpenters Local 1985. They raised more than $10,000 for the neonatal unit at the Regina General Hospital and the Children’s Hospital of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon.

“This is my third year in a row here,” said Byron Mantai, who caught the largest fish of the day and the largest fish in the last four years of the tournament.

“I like the fundraiser and this tournament is nice because it’s kind of low-key and it’s just fun.”



Mantai, of Regina, brought in a 15 pound 10 ounce northern pike that was released back into the lake after it was weighed. For having the largest, heaviest fish Mantai took home an Eskimo ice shack, a propane tank and a heater.

“Five people helped me get this thing out of the hole. It took 25 minutes to bring it in; this whole group of people over here helped me... I have a lot of adrenaline racing through me.”

Mantai, who was monitoring two holes, usually prefers to stay on the outer edge, away from the bulk of other fishermen. “I like to be away from the crowd.”

Another facet of the fishing derby was the ice shack.

The temporary fishing shack was going to be built 120-feet long this year in an attempt to break a world record for largest ice fishing shack but because of the warm weather, the shack did not require a roof and so volunteers decided to wait until next year to go for the record.

“So right now it’s only 70-feet long. Was it colder we would have had a roof and heaters installed too,” said Downs.

With the temperatures being what they were, everyone was outside in lawn chairs anyway.

“But the day is really about charity and bringing fishing back to fun (not competition),” said Downs. “The companies who donated all our prizes and material for the ice shack are just unbelievable too.”

Fisherman Jessie Roscheleau agreed.

“I empty my wallet every time I come here,” he said.