Farmers encouraged to seek possible grant opportunities

Qu’Appelle Valley farmers contemplating new projects or making improvements to their land and businesses should first see if funding is available. Bonnie Mandziak, of the Calling Lakes Farm Stewardship Group, gave her annual presentation to the RM of North Qu’Appelle council during its Feb. 14 meeting. Council pays $1,500 a year for the membership, said administrator Marcy Johnson, who explained being a member is beneficial because farmers can apply for certain grants not otherwise available. Mandziak is the agricultural/environmental planning technician for the west side of the Lower Qu’Appelle Watershed. “I help producers who are eligible to apply for certain…