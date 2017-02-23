Groups back project to manage Quill Lakes level

By Samantha Magee -
Bryan Oborne, WSA manager based in Wadena, and Erin Hershmiller, WSA manager based in Yorkton, attended the Calling Lakes District Planning Commission meeting Feb. 14. Photo by Samantha Magee

Two groups, one upstream, one downstream, tried to find common ground on an equally troubling issue for both — the possible flooding of the Quill Lakes. The Calling Lakes District Planning Commission (CLDPC) had a few delegates stop by to speak on the threat of the Quill Lakes rising and flooding. Big Quill Lake has risen more than 6.5 metres since 2005. After a presentation from Kelly Holderness, chair of the Quill Lakes Watershed Association, (comprised mostly of concerned farmers near Weyburn), feedback from the Water Security Agency and ensuing debate from the commission, a plan of action was agreed…

