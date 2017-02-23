Groups back project to manage Quill Lakes level

Two groups, one upstream, one downstream, tried to find common ground on an equally troubling issue for both — the possible flooding of the Quill Lakes. The Calling Lakes District Planning Commission (CLDPC) had a few delegates stop by to speak on the threat of the Quill Lakes rising and flooding. Big Quill Lake has risen more than 6.5 metres since 2005. After a presentation from Kelly Holderness, chair of the Quill Lakes Watershed Association, (comprised mostly of concerned farmers near Weyburn), feedback from the Water Security Agency and ensuing debate from the commission, a plan of action was agreed…