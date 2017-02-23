Knox defeat Silver Foxes, now face the Caps

There is only room for four teams in the regular Prairie Junior Hockey League playoffs and the Fort Knox are survivors — so far.

The Knox took on the Regina Silver Foxes in a Survivor Series and defeated them handily in two-straight games, setting up a best-of-seven series with the Regina Capitals.

Survivor Series game 2

Fort Knox 9 at Regina Silver Foxes 2 (Feb. 18)

The Knox had no interest in playing any more games then they needed to and eliminated the Foxes from the post-season with a second-straight blowout victory.

The Silver Foxes bookended the contest’s first and last goals around the Knox’ nine tallies as Fort Qu’Appelle led 2-1 after the first period and 6-1 after 40 minutes.

Tanner Mak led the way for the Knox, scoring three goals and adding a couple of assists for a five-point game. Adam Toor also had five points, with a goal and four helpers.

Brandt Hudson scored once and added a couple of setup points as Andrew Hulbert, Brady Third, Alex Saworski and Jordan Woods chipped in with singles.

The Knox outshot the Foxes 60-41 with Shane Blomquist making 39 saves to record the victory.

Survivor Series game 1

Regina Silver Foxes 2 at Fort Knox 10 (Feb. 17)

Tyler Stratechuk’s four goals and an assist paced the Knox to an easy triumph over the hapless Silver Foxes.

Hudson scored a pair and added an assist for the Fort squad; Mak dented the twine twice with singles coming from Cody Robertson and Levi Morin.

Logan Leslie and Jarrett Metheral each contributed four helpers to the Knox’ cause.

Blomquist was the winning netminder as the Knox outshot the Foxes 48-35.

Regina Silver Foxes 4 at Fort Knox 6 (Feb. 14)

This was a wide-open game as the teams combined for 90 shots on goal with 51 of them coming off the sticks of the Fort Knox.

Jarrett Metheral dented the twine twice and also added a couple of assists to lead the Knox past the Foxes in both clubs’ final regular season game.

Leslie lit the lamp twice, Mak picked up a goal and a helper and Jordan Woods fired a single to round out Fort Qu’Appelle’s scoring.

Clarke Flegel made 35 saves in the Knox’ net to pick up the victory.

The Knox move on to face the Regina Capitals, starting with game 1 on Feb. 25 in Regina. The teams hook up for game 2 of the best-of-seven on Feb. 26, with a 6 p.m. start. Game 3 is back in Regina on March 1 and on March 3, the clubs get together for the fourth game in Fort Qu’Appelle at 8 p.m.