Lipton School celebrates, learns about agriculture

Lipton School, a kindergarten to Grade 12 school, is small and rural, about 50 per cent of its students live on a farm or have farming in their lives in some capacity. Principal Sarah Geisler said for those students who aren’t familiar with farming that’s why Agriculture Day, held Feb. 17, was so important. “We wanted to showcase the relevance and importance of ag in our community,” said Geisler. There were presentations throughout the day from producers, farmers and quality inspection companies. There were also student projects on display. Hannah Akrigg, a Grade 6 student, did a project to study…