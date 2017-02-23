RM committee will be more hands on with staff

By Samantha Magee -
Councillors Garnet Spanier and Lee Carlson are on the Rural Municipality of North Qu’Appelle’s public works committee. Photo by Samantha Magee

  By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter     The following are briefs from the Rural Municipality of North Qu’Appelle’s meeting on Feb. 14. Coun. Marcel Dedecker was absent. Public works wants to be hands-on Coun. Garnet Spanier, head of the public works committee, told council that the committee is trying to be more “hands on” with RM employees. Coun. George MacPherson expressed some concerns and said it was important to have a clear hierarchy. Previously the foreman would call the administrator with questions or concerns. “For 20 years he has been responsible to the administrator and the reeve, I’m…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR