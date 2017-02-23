Winter Festival adds Snowball Bash, crokicurl

The kickoff to the annual Fort Winter Festival is now only a single-digit countdown away. The three-day festival begins March 3 with a Ukrainian supper at the Royal Canadian Legion from 4:30 to 7 p.m., which is when the opening ceremonies begin at the Fort Campground. There will be First Nations dancers, lantern lighting and fireworks as in years previous. The party continues at the Fort with a cash bar, or head over to the curling rink for the turkey shoot. On Saturday, March 4, the day begins with a pancake breakfast at the Fort at 9 a.m. and activities…