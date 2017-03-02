Blueprint for Life heals with hip hop

They come for the hip hop, they stay for the healing — that’s Blueprint for Life’s slogan. The counselling team was at Standing Buffalo School last week doing group therapy, workshops on respect, bullying and encouraging youth to find their “One Mic (microphone)” or things they are good at, daring them to dream bigger. “I’ve always believed healing can be fun,” said Stephen (Buddha) Leafloor, Blueprint founder. “We try to raise people up mind, body and spirit, it’s holistic.” Neil Sioux helped to bring the group to Standing Buffalo. He said the first time he met Leafloor and his team…