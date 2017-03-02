Challenge Cup brings skiers of all abilities

The annual SaskTel Challenge Cup crowned its title sponsor’s team the winner following the races last weekend. The dual slalom race sees businesses team up with adaptive skiers for a fun day on the slopes.

Gord Poulton, founder of the Adaptive Ski Program, said the race, in its 11-year, is a testament to the sponsorship from SaskTel and Mission Ridge, and thanked the volunteers and corporate teams for their help and participation as well.

“They got no extra points for being main sponsors,” joked organizer and volunteer Steve Bell at the awards ceremony.

The Team Spirit award was given to West Landing Dental: adaptive skier Skylar Darren, Darrell Bitritzan, Cheryl Lorenz, Spencer Lorens, Sam Penkala and Mike Lorenz.

“There was quite a variety of disabled skiers here today ranging from cognitive problems, some people with spinal cord injuries, and some visually impaired people,” said Poulton. “One little boy it was his first race ever and only his second day out on skis…It was a great day.”

Bell said it took a lot of convincing to get young skier Ryan Yasinowski back in the saddle after a bad wipeout at the beginning of the race. Later Yasinowski was presented a medal for the best wipeout of the day.

“The kids come out and experience a few programs start to think, ‘Well there must be more’ and this is it. This race,” said Bell.

The annual race is the Alpine Adaptive Ski Program’s biggest fundraiser of the year and took place on Feb. 25 at Mission Ridge.

Gold medal Paralympic sit-skier Kurt Oatway was at the event. A resident of Calgary, Alta., he spends lots of time training at the Mission Ridge Winter Park here in Fort Qu’Appelle. He was introduced to adaptive skiing in 2010.

He was visiting as he had his racing season cut short when he suffered a broken arm. “I need my arm from everything from fine adjustment of the outriggers (on the sit ski) to drinking a cup of coffee.”

But he didn’t let it get him down and he was enjoying the day. “It’s always a good event.”