Crown stays assault charge against File Hills Police officer

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter A File Hills police officer charged with assault had the charge stayed at his first court appearance. Const. Larry Bigknife, appeared in Yorkton provincial court Feb. 23 and the Crown prosecutor stayed the charge that he committed assault while off-duty in Yorkton on Jan. 12. File Hills Police Chief Lenn Busch told the Fort Times that an independent investigation and review of the oral and video evidence caused the Crown’s office to issue the stay of proceedings. “Obviously, I, the File Hills First Nation Police Services Board of Police Commissioners and Const. Bigknife…