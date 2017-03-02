Government staff cuts must be handled respectfully

Dear editor: Mr. Wall suggests unpaid days off for the public servants to balance the budget? Sacrilege you scream in frustration if you are beholding to these public service jobs. Let’s take a brief recognition though that it is every other tax payer who pays the nice pensions and other benefits of the unionized government workers. Many of those other free enterprise taxpayers are in tough times as well with no pensions. Mr Wall and company never allowed for the inevitability of a down turn in the markets. His give the resources away mentality at the lowest world royalty rates…