QVCA introduce themselves to new council

Members of the Qu’Appelle Valley Centre for the Arts introduced themselves at a regular town council meeting Feb. 23. They wanted to touch base with the new councillors to let them know what the QVCA is all about. The centre for the arts is based in the old Central School, a town-owned building that is more than 100 years old. “Our lease agreement will end at the end of your term so we thought you should have a copy of (the lease) to see what the previous council negotiated with us,” said co-chair Jim Harding. “We want to tell you…