Stick curling helps keep players on the ice

Rather than retire his rock and broom when curling became too difficult, Gord Peagam decided to find another way to play his much beloved pastime.

“I’ve been curling since I was eight years old,” said Peagam, a councillor for the Rural Municipality of North Qu’Appelle.

“It keeps people on the ice that wouldn’t be curling otherwise because they can’t get down on the ice. I’ve been using the stick for about 14 years because of my ankles and knees.”

To help people like him, he decided to start a stick curling league in November of 2016 and it’s proven popular so far.

“I’ve got eight teams and nine or 10 people on the spare list. It’s been quite popular, people are interested in it,” said Peagam.

The game differs from regular curling in that there are two-person teams instead of four.

“In stick curling there is also very little sweeping. The skip at the other end will only sweep from the hog line in,” he said. “You only throw six rocks and your partner throws the six rocks back in a row.”

The stick league meets every Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the Fort Qu’Appelle Curling Club.

Some players in regular curling also incorporate the stick when it comes time for them to throw their rocks but everything else stays the same.

Don Horsman was playing a match on Feb. 22 in the Seniors Mixed Curling League and was throwing using the stick. He said the tool has helped him continue to play when he thought he might have to give it up.

“It’s just awesome,” said Horsman.