Town fails OHS inspection and water report

Councillors were surprised to learn the Town of Fort Qu’Appelle failed a surprise inspection conducted by Occupational Health and Safety. Further compounding the bad news was that the town also failed a waterworks inspection. “It’s a scary thing to see without having some context,” said Coun. Rebecca Hill, referring to the town’s failure of the provincial government’s water compliance inspection. The report found six areas to be non-compliant. One of the areas of concern is the draft water system assessment done by contracted engineer Gerry Beaubien, described by the Ministry of Health as being of “poor quality.” The draft assessments…