Boarders flip, twist, spin at JibFest

By Jason G. Antonio Grasslands News An injured back couldn’t keep Jeremy Baranitsky from participating in the annual JibFest competition at Mission Ridge Winter Park. Baranitsky, 17, was one of dozens of competitors to hit the slopes and compete for money and prize in the 15th annual event on March 6. Pros and amateurs participated in skiing and snowboarding activities such as rail jams and big air. “I thought I did pretty well,” Baranitsky said after finishing the rail jam competition in the amateur category. He explained he injured his back two weeks ago while warming up for an event…