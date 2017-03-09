Capitals offence finally shakes off Knox defence

After four close games, the Regina Capitals broke things open in game 5 and eliminated the Fort Knox from the Prairie Junior Hockey League playoff picture.

Fort Knox 0 at Regina Capitals 5 (March 5)

The Capitals and Knox hooked up for four close games, plus the first period of this contest, before the Regina team broke it open and coasted to the shutout win.

Kyle Steinke stopped all 22 shots he faced to pick up the win in the Caps’ crease while Clarke Flegel allowed five goals on 33 shots to take the loss.

The Capitals led 3-0 after 40 minutes with neither club able to get on the scoreboard in the first period.

The Knox were whistled for 11 of 21 minor penalties and each team was handed a misconduct.

Regina Capitals 5 at Fort Knox 4 (March 3)

The Capitals came out with guns blazing in this matchup as the Regina squad scored four of the game’s first five goals and held off the Knox to pick up the victory.

The Capitals outshot the Knox 42-33 including an 18-5 margin in period 1.

Logan Leslie and Wynter Cyr each notched a goal and an assist for the Knox while Chance Horsman and Brandt Hudson sniped singles.

Shane Blomquist and Clarke Flegel both spent some time in the Knox’ crease, but Flegel ended up taking the loss despite allowing one goal in over 36 minutes of work in relief of Blomquist who drew the starting assignment.

The Capitals led 2-0 after 20 minutes and held a 5-3 advantage after two stanzas.

The Knox were assessed four of seven minors while the Caps were handed the game’s only major and a misconduct.

Fort Knox 3 at Regina Capitals 4 (March 1)

The Knox were poised to take game 3 of this series, with a 3-1 lead after a couple of periods. The Capitals, however, had other ideas.

The Caps scored three times in a six-minute span in the third frame and stole a home ice 4-3 win over the Knox.

Levi Morin notched a pair of goals for the Knox with Jordan Woods chipping in with a single.

Tanner Mak, Cody Robertson, Jarrett Metheral and Brady Third each added an assist.

The Knox led 2-0 after the first period and held a 3-1 advantage after two stanzas.

Shane Blomquist made 33 saves in the Knox’ net, taking the loss. Fort Qu’Appelle skaters registered 32 shots on the Capitals’ cage.

The Fort was assessed 11 of 18 minor infractions and three of four misconducts while the Caps were handed the only major of the game.