Cyclist Henwood rides into record books

By Jason G. Antonio

Grasslands News

It took Lucas Henwood two hours to drive 24.5 kilometres on a three-wheeled ATV, but that feat landed his name in the record books — for a second time in two years.

Henwood’s world record attempt took place on Echo Lake on March 4 during the Fort Winter Festival. His objective was to ride around an ice track as many times as possible on just his back two tires; hence, the wheelie.

He rode his 1985 Honda trike at 30 km/h while standing on footplates on the back.

“I’ve been training for this my whole life,” he said before the race.

Representatives from the Guinness Book of World Records, media and Access Communications were on hand to document the attempt. Henwood’s stunt team was also on hand to support him.

Henwood, 32, already had his name in the record books. In 2015, he pulled off the longest ATV wheelie on asphalt by driving 50 kilometres at Kings Park Speedway in Regina. He raised $3,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society during that accomplishment.

More information can be found at http://wheelies4awareness.com

A successful attempt

Sitting against his trike, Henwood, agreed that it felt good to be finished after two hours of riding his ATV.

“Yeah, yeah, I don’t even have to drift or do anything else,” Henwood said. “I could load up my bike and go to sleep for 12 hours.”

Re-training his body to ride his bike for two solid hours was much different — and difficult — than re-training his mind. He felt discomfort in his shoulders, hands, arms and legs.

Henwood practised two separate times the day before and was sore afterward. But he wasn’t sore after completing his record-setting ride.

“I should have pulled off three hours,” he added.

Henwood had practised every day for two weeks straight before his world record attempt. This attempt was also more than four years in the making.

Weather conditions

One challenge Henwood faced was a strong Saskatchewan wind. It was noticeable when he drove around the corner while going counter-clockwise.

“It was cold, cold,” he said. “I didn’t prepare for this one. When I ride, I wear a balaclava around my neck. I would have been a lot warmer.”

He thought the weather would be warmer and would create water puddles, but it didn’t melt as thought. Riding in –15 degrees Celsius temperatures meant the ice had more friction.

Many thoughts floated through Henwood’s head during his two-hour sojourn, but the main thought was to “focus, focus, focus!”

“You think two hours straight is (impossible)? It’s an endurance like no other,” he added, “and I’m one of the only guys on the planet who can do this.”

Support team

Ryan Rutledge and his ATV team built Henwood a new engine, something Henwood had never had before. The engine was installed three days before the race and Henwood tested it 48 hours before his attempt.

“He’s a great guy, a great guy,” said Rutledge before the race. “He likes riding his bikes. He is a big-hearted ... genuine guy. He wants to do this. He loves bikes and entertaining people.”

Standing on the side of the track with phones and clipboards in hand, team member Tishima Brown and team leader Lori Lipinski monitored Henwood’s laps and distance for the record while uploading video to the web.

“I feel for him every step of the way,” Lipinski said.

“The sport is hard on the body,” said Brown, 22. “I did one day (of wheelies) and I was out for a week. It’s a skill no one can do, which is why he’s the record holder.”

Brown was in awe of Henwood’s skills and noted she was proud to have seen him blossom into the skilled operator he is today. She hoped to be as good as him in the future.

Future plans

Henwood plans to put away his ATV and break out his “crotch rocket” stunt bike. He will learn how to ride low and slow since it is different than a three-wheeled ATV. The goal is to perform long distance wheelies on that stunt bike.

“The trike is good, and she’s my wife,” Henwood chuckled. “I love this bike. This is my wife, but the crotch rocket is my mistress. Something tells me I’ll be getting divorced soon and my mistress and I will be a more full-time deal. (But) the trike will always be my first true love.”