Life coach urges indigenous parents to reclaim culture

A mother and life coach encouraged the attendees of a two-day seminar to reclaim their traditional, indigenous parenting techniques. Janet Fox was the guest speaker at the seminar held Feb. 27 and 28 at the File Hills Qu’Appelle Tribal Council. Fox, owner of Mahkesis Consulting, explained how important it is to get back to First Nations roots ever since the breakdown of the traditional family system since colonization. “Before, every child had a spiritual name for identity and to help with their walk in life. I got my name in my 40s,” said Fox. Other important traditions include how to…