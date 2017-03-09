Man breaches conditions by drinking, staying out past curfew, gets ‘one last chance’

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter After getting a break with a house arrest sentence, a Fort Qu’Appelle judge said it felt like “a slap in the face” to see the same man back in court for breaching the conditions of that sentence order. Conditional sentences allow those convicted of a crime to serve their time to in their homes instead of jail, while following strict conditions. Bryan McNabb, 30, of Punnichy/Gordon’s First Nation, acknowledged that he did breach the conditions of his conditional sentence order by drinking and being out past curfew on. He was sentenced to serve a…