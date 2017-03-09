March 10, 2017

Inside this paper - Flurry of Winter Festival fun - Town OK's smoke-free policy - Life coach urges indigenous parents to reclaim culture - RM councillors tour new hospital wing - Council wants quotes to review town's HR policies - Judge gives scofflaw ‘one last chance’ - Capitals offence finally shakes off Knox defence - Cyclist Henwood rides into record books - Daily adventures in Afghanistan memorable for reservist - Video, novella honours Balcarres soldiers in WWI - Covenanting service welcomes Mader - Boarders flip, twist, spin at JibFest