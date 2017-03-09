RM councillors tour new hospital wing

The following are briefs from the Rural Municipality of North Qu’Appelle’s meeting held on Feb. 28. Coun. Marcel DeDecker was absent. Crime Stoppers The civilian, non-profit organization Crime Stoppers wrote a letter to council asking for financial support. Council agreed and approved a $200 donation from the RM and the organized hamlets. Hospital tour Councillors were recently invited to tour the new wing at the All Nations’ Healing Hospital, which is being dubbed the Chronic Wellness Centre, until an official naming ceremony. “It’s 85 per cent complete,” said Reeve Harry McDonald. “They have an enhanced HIV and hepatitis C services,…