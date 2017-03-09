Video, novella honours Balcarres soldiers in WWI

A history buff from Saskatoon is releasing an online novella coinciding with the date and time his great-uncles and other Canadian soldiers stormed Vimy Ridge in France during the First World War. “It started out as something to honour my two great-uncles but it has evolved and it’s a bit bigger than that now,” said Glen Larson. He is the great-nephew of two Balcarres soldiers who fought in the First World War. The novella is fiction and told from the perspective of Larson’s great grandfather, Charlie Greenhough, about Larson’s great-uncles, Edwin and Edison Greenhow (no explanation is known why the…