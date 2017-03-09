Winter Festival organizers already thinking of ways to improve in 2018

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter Although it may have felt like Fort Qu’Appelle’s Winter Festival could have been renamed the Spring Festival because of the almost balmy weather on Saturday, the annual event was a success, according to the lead organizer. “Everything went really well,” said Rebecca Hill, who is also a town councillor. Hill estimates about 3,000 people attended events during the three-day festival. “We sold out our 2,500 buttons but there were more people than that. We don’t have the ability to catch everyone…Because the weather is so warm too you get people who walk in…