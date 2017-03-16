Council passes on offer to buy back property

The following are briefs from the Town of Fort Qu’Appelle’s council meeting held on March 9. Councillors Phil Parfitt and Rebecca Hill were absent. Coun. Lee Finishen phoned in on a conference call. Town tells seller to find real estate agent A resident wrote a letter to councillors offering to sell back the property he had purchased from the municipality about five years ago. Chief administrative officer Gail Sloan said the man was moving and he had no intentions of building on it. “It was purchased in 2011. He came to me, and I said I would let council decide.…