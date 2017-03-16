Gym members compete in Reebok CrossFit Games

Fourteen Fort Qu’Appelle residents are testing their mettle by participating in the 2017 Reebok CrossFit Games. The competitors are all clients at K2Crosstraining, run by Holly Cochrane, a certified CrossFit trainer. The gym is less than a year old, located in the old Valley Grocer building on 8th Street. Cochrane said while no one is advanced enough to be moving onto regionals, she is proud of their hard work nonetheless. “So far everyone has been able to do it all. I didn’t encourage anyone to participate who I didn’t think could handle it,” said Cochrane. It’s a five-week competition that…