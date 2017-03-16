Man who threatened Greyhound bus passengers with meat clever in court

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter Weeks after a mentally-ill man was given an absolute discharge for decapitating a Winnipeg bus driver, comparisons couldn’t help but be made when RCMP announced there was a disturbance on a commercial bus that required police intervention on March 14. Victor Goldstein, 24, of Consul, is identified by police as the man who caused the violent disturbance on the Greyhound bus. Goldstein made his first court appearance in Fort Qu’Appelle provincial court on March 16 to answer to several charges, including: assault, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, possession of a weapon dangerous to the…