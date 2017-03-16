Matity brothers passionate about promoting sport fishing

By Darcy Gross Grasslands News Jeff and Jason Matity have taken their love for fishing and the outdoors and have turned it into their soapbox to promote Saskatchewan as a destination for anglers. The brothers, who hail from Whitewood, spoke at the Melville Fish and Game League’s annual banquet and they had plenty of informative tidbits for the 170-plus people in attendance. “Today, people are interested in talking about catfish,” said Jeff, a biologist at the Fort Qu’Appelle Fish Culture Station. “They’ve come up through the system from the east and they’re a fish that is a wonderful sport fish…