All Nations’ staff to participate at global meetings

A handful of staff at the All Nations’ Healing Hospital will have the opportunity to influence health care services around the world. Later this month, four employees will travel to Australia and Rome to speak at large conferences and tour heath centres. Australia The 15th World Congress on Public Health is being held in Melbourne, Australia. Three Fort Qu’Appelle staff will leave March 30 and will be gone for one week. Part of the hospital’s new strategic plan is to establish an international presence, as directed by the leadership last year, said executive director Gail Boehme. “So we’ve been looking…