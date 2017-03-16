Sea Cadets do scuba training

Eight cadets from Fort Qu’Appelle were selected recently to undergo scuba diving training conducted at the Gallagher Centre in Yorkton with the first four receiving their training. The training consisted of both classroom and confined water dives in the swimming pool at the Gallagher Centre in Yorkton. Cadets mastered the art of replacing and clearing a mask that had become dislodged, various entry techniques, snorkelling, providing air to a dive buddy, and underwater signals, among many other dive skills. The cadets enjoyed the training and look forward to the open water dive portion this summer that will complete their training.…