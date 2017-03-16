Women’s Day speaker overcomes trauma

Learning to understand, and then eventually forgive her mother, saved a young indigenous woman from going down the same destructive path paved with childhood trauma and addictions. Erin Goodpipe shared her story growing up with a mother suffering from the intergenerational trauma caused by colonization and residential school systems, one of the main tools of forced assimilation, according to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Goodpipe, a research assistant at the First Nations University of Canada, was one of the speakers at File Hills Qu’Appelle Tribal Council on March 8, speaking in recognition of International Women’s Day. She told the group…