PST hike announced in provincial budget

2017-18 BUDGET: MEETING THE CHALLENGE Plan to Balance in Three Years The province’s 2017-18 Budget released today controls spending, modernizes and expands the tax base, and invests in priority government programs, services and infrastructure projects for the benefit of all Saskatchewan people. It also outlines a plan to return to balanced budgets in three years. “Our challenge is clear,” Finance Minister Kevin Doherty said. “Resource revenue has declined by more than $1.0 billion and has stayed low for three years, depleting reserves and the rainy day fund. “We need to move away from our level of reliance on resource revenues…