Be aware of CRA scams this tax season warns RCMP

Submitted by Fort Qu'Appelle RCMP March is Fraud Prevention Month with the goal of prevent Canadians from becoming victims of fraud. One of the prevalent scams at this time of year is the CRA scam in which the fraudsters pretend to be from CRA and use high pressure tactics to get money from their victims. Victims will often be re-victimized because fraudsters will target them with the promise of getting a refund, but they need to pay an upfront fee first. The RCMP would like ensure the public in the Fort Qu'Appelle detachment area do not become victims. So far this year, the Fort Qu'Appelle…