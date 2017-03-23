Councillors taking emergency training

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter In case of an emergency, Fort Qu’Appelle’s first responders are prepared, and now the town’s political leadership will be prepared too, thanks to some upcoming training. “It’s geared towards elected officials and interested residents who want to be part of our team. It’s an entry level course, “said Dave Sabirsh, fire chief and emergency measures co-ordinator. The two-day course is free and offered by the provincial Emergency Management and Fire Safety branch. The focus of the course is to teach elected officials how to put a plan in place relating to a variety…