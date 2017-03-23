Elders urge a return to traditional way of life

Signing treaties was not just about receiving material benefits, but also about a process to share land to have a better life, according to a File Hills Qu’Appelle Tribal Council vice-chair. Elaine Chicoose expressed her appreciation to the First Nations chiefs who signed Treaty 4 with the Crown on Sept. 15, 1874. She spoke during a healing ceremony at the Treaty Four Governance Centre on March 17. It featured a pipe ceremony with six elders from different reserves praying for hurting aboriginal youths who are thinking about suicide. Also acknowledged was the Chief Paskwa pictograph, a two-panel graphite drawing depicting…