Fort Wildlife Federation rewards sportsmen at banquet

Some of the area’s best hunters and anglers were recognized at the Fort Qu’Appelle and District Wildlife Federation’s spring banquet on March 18.

It was the second year that the event was held in the Balcarres Lions Hall.

Federation board member, Stetson Sciog, said $10,000 was raised.

The wildlife federation hosts a horn scoring night in December to calculate the score in various categories and the winners are presented every year at the spring banquet.

“Anyone can bring in their game harvested during the season to be measured and scored. We have categories such as whitetail deer, mule deer, elk, moose, bear etc. We also have weigh-in forms for fish, migratory birds and game birds. There are male and female categories and adult and youth divisions,” said Sciog.

The board, which consists of six executive members, is always looking for general or executive members and volunteers.

Sciog said the group gets particularly busy in the fall and has several things planned. You don’t have to be a hunter or angler to join.

“Many people don’t understand that our biggest focus is preserving habitat for wildlife. You don’t have to hunt big game to support or be a part of our organization…We would love to have more hands on deck so we can be more active.”

The federation is fixing gates at designated wildlife protected areas. The next project they want to attempt is a shoreline cleanup along Fort Qu’Appelle and area’s lakes.

Wildlife Federation Award Winners

•Typical whitetail, Jeremi McNaughton, 156 5/8;

•Non-typical whitetail, Mike Smith, 153 1/8;

•Typical mule deer, Owen Smith, 181 1/8;

•Bear, Gary Lubachowski, 21 5/15;

•Elk, Mark Clark, 344 4/8;

•Moose, Roger Schill, 176 2/8;

•Northern pike, Gary Lubachowski, 13 lb. 5 oz.;

•Most even score, Avril Banks, 1 2/8;

•Ring Necked pheasant, Mark Banks, 35 bars;

Youth:

•Ruffed grouse, Jillian Lubachowski, 1 lb. 7 oz.;

•Brook trout, River Banks, 15 oz.;

•Typical whitetail (female), Jillian Lubachowski, 146 1/8;

•Typical whitetail (male), Devin Horsman, 135 1/8;

•Spruce grouse, Jillian Lubachowski, 1 lb. 6 oz.;

•Small mouth bass, River Banks, 2 lbs. 14 oz.;

• Perch, Carter Bergh, 1 lb. 5 oz.;

•Walleye, Chelsey Moxham, 3 lb. 12 oz.;

•Rainbow trout, Carter Bergh, 8 lb.;

•Bear (female), Jillian Lubachowski, 18 4/16;

•Bear (male), Hunter Hilderman, 16 2/16