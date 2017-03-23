Fort women’s team wins annual curling bonspiel

By Samantha Magee

Fort Times Reporter

Six teams battled it out on the ice in the annual Fort Qu’Appelle Ladies Curling Bonspiel.

The competition has been ongoing since the 1970s, according to organizer Norma Jean Robb.

Robb first took up the sport in high school and has participated in the annual bonspiel most every year since.

Each team played three, six-end games on March 18.

The bonspiel had a Canada 150 theme and some of the women dressed up on the ice and at the banquet later that night.

“The team that won all their games was the Julie Stiglitz-Mlazgar team from Fort Qu’Appelle,” said Robb. “They went undefeated during their three games… It was an enjoyable day at the curling rink,” said Robb.