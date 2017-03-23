Man accused of violent home invasion in Balcarres will be on trial in May

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter A trial has been scheduled relating to a home invasion in Balcarres in 2015. Billee Jack Dieter, 19 of Peepeekisis First Nation, is charged with a violent home invasion that occurred Sept. 29, 2015. On March 16, Dieter entered three not guilty pleas. Appearing in court, with his lawyer Jeff Deagle, Dieter pleaded not guilty to home invasion, assault with a weapon causing bodily harm and not guilty to being in possession on break-in instruments. His trial is set for May 18 at 11 a.m. The other eight charges will be spoken to at…