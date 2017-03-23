Over objections, RM allows campgrounds on ag land

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter Despite opposition from residents, the Rural Municipality of North Qu’Appelle has amended its zoning bylaw that will allow campgrounds to be considered discretionary on land zoned as agricultural. Four people attended a public hearing in council chambers on March 17 to oppose the amendment, knowing the reason behind the suggested change is a campground proposed near the Jasmine on Echo Lake subdivision. “As a council, I hope you recognize what the people in your district want,” said David Bowns. “We all know this is related to a specific request and this is the…