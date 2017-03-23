Pipe ceremony honours youths, treaty pictograph

Tobacco smoke and prayers in Cree, Saulteux and Sioux drifted heavenward as elders prayed for the safety of aboriginal youths and those thinking about committing suicide. A National Circle of Ceremony and Healing for Our Spirits day was held at the Treaty Four Governance Centre on March 17. It featured a pipe ceremony with six elders from the reserves of Pasqua, Piapot, Okanese, Starblanket, Kowacatoose and Ochapowace giving the prayers for all hurting aboriginal youths across Canada, followed by a traditional feast. Also acknowledged during the event was the Chief Paskwa pictograph. It is a two-panel graphite drawing depicting the…