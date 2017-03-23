Repeat drunk driver evades jail time due to medical condition

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter Despite prior convictions, a repeat drunk driver was not sentenced to jail time. Mervin Joseph Missens, of Pasqua First Nation, appeared in Fort Qu’Appelle provincial court on March 16 and pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while impaired and to driving while suspended. A few months ago, Missens pleaded not guilty to driving impaired and had his trial scheduled for Nov. 17. However, before the trial could begin, he changed his plea to guilty, with his defence lawyer Bonnie Missens acting on his behalf. In exchange for his guilty plea, Crown attorney…