Credit unions will have to get creative after losing tax break

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter The small business tax deduction will not be renewed in the provincial budget and will see credit unions in Saskatchewan being treated more like regular banks — although they do not have the same revenue streams. Previously credit unions qualified for a small business deduction on their income taxes but the 2017-18 Saskatchewan provincial budget has cut that program. Eric Dillon, CEO of Conexus Credit Union, based in Regina, told the Fort Times Conexus and other credit unions are ready to roll with the punches. Dillon explained that credit unions are solely financed…