Echo Lake Bible Camp asking for your support

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter Echo Lake Bible Camp is hosting a fundraising dinner and silent auction to raise money to purchase new cabins. “These three-season cabins will provide a comfortable space for our campers who use the facility April through November,” said Monique Strachan, executive director. “The cabins are a step towards updating the grounds to provide a modern camp experience and enhance the esthetic of the camp.” The camp was founded 84 years ago and is supported by five local churches, down from 26 churches when it was first opened. The grounds consists of 11 acres…