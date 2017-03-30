March 31, 2017

Inside this paper - MLA backs Sask Party budget - Town must deal with downloading from gov’t - Credit unions lose small business break - Protest planned over library cuts - McMorris' return to gov't after DUI criticized by MADD - More of the same spending and taxes in federal budget - Towns, cities hit by grant cut - Regulars worry about those who rely on STC service - Science fair winners named - ‘New school’ pastor at the altar of Lipton church - Echo Lake Bible Camp hosting fundraiser - Centre plans volunteer appreciation luncheon - Group enjoys St.…